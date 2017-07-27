Hai Karate will be performing at Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe Friday, July 28.

Hai Karate is a Gonzales-based, 8-piece horn band, comprised of Parrish Sonnier, Tyra Bourgeois, Patrick Bordelon, Yve Braud, Paul Taranto, Steve Gonzales, Craig Millet and Everet Fekete. Jonathan Lyons will also join the band that night.

The band specializes in horn-driven tunes from the 1970s. Look forward to hearing your favorite hits from bands like Tower of Power, Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, Steely Dan, Ohio Players, Average White Band, Kool & The Gang and The Isley Brothers, as well as some Hai Karate originals.

The show stars at 9 p.m. at Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe (10001 Perkins Rowe, Suite B). If you can’t wait till tomorrow, enjoy some of Hai Karate’s music,available on Soundcloud.