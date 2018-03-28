Our guide to Baton Rouge’s busiest month for festivals and entertainment

FEEL THE RHYTHM
Ebb & Flow returns to the riverfront for its second year, bringing a Brazilian theme and an impressive concert lineup
LIVIN’ ON A HIGH NOTE
Baton Rouge Blues Festival has become a regular showcase for local swamp blues legends—and a venue for major headline talent
SCREEN TIME
Expect plenty of locally focused films at this year’s Louisiana International Film Festival
JAM SESSION
Third Street Songwriters Festival highlights the local talent behind songs you know and love
WEEKLY CONCERTS
Make sure your weekends don’t go without a good jam session
This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
