Our guide to Baton Rouge’s busiest month for festivals and entertainment

FEEL THE RHYTHM

Ebb & Flow returns to the riverfront for its second year, bringing a Brazilian theme and an impressive concert lineup

LIVIN’ ON A HIGH NOTE

Baton Rouge Blues Festival has become a regular showcase for local swamp blues legends—and a venue for major headline talent

SCREEN TIME

Expect plenty of locally focused films at this year’s Louisiana International Film Festival

JAM SESSION

Third Street Songwriters Festival highlights the local talent behind songs you know and love

WEEKLY CONCERTS

Make sure your weekends don’t go without a good jam session

This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

