We’ve made it through Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Now in Phase 3, we’re starting to see glimpses of a new normal version of the life we know and love. For those who are ready to get going—safely, of course—225 magazine offers this digital exclusive guide: 225 Things to Do in a Pandemic.

The 48-page guide brings you ideas for venturing out, whether it be for outdoors and recreation, food and drink, activities, shopping and services or events—both live and virtual—that await you, with extra cleaning and disinfecting, sanitizer and masks, social distancing and other pandemic protocols in place.

Click the viewer below to read or download the issue.