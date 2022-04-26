The Great Escape: Visit Baton Rouge

Known best for food and football, Baton Rouge is a jewel or perhaps better described as a pearl in an oyster. Thanks to the city’s talented musicians, food scene, and rich history, Baton Rouge is a hot spot for summer travel this year. The 5th Annual Soul Food Festival will kick off on May 14 and 15, with live music on the riverfront and a soul food cooking competition, serving up regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

A Must Do

A great day trip is downtown Baton Rouge. Visit the U.S.S. Kidd. The veteran battleship-turned-museum features naval history exhibits, ship models & memorials. Then head south on River Road to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, constructed between 1847 and 1852, located on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. From the outside, the building has the appearance of a medieval fortress. The interior is stunning, highlighted by a beautiful display of stained glass in the main gallery. Don’t forget to grab a signature cocktail from Three Roll Estate up the road on St. Philips Street, one of the nation’s only single estate distilleries. Hungry? There are plenty of options, including a town favorite for 25 years: The Chimes near LSU. It’s known for its delicious southern cuisine and lively ambience.