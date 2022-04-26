The Great Escape: Visit Baton Rouge

There’s always something new to discover in Louisiana’s Capital City, Baton Rouge.
Why We Love
There’s always something new to discover in Louisiana’s Capital City, Baton Rouge.
Why We Love
Known best for food and football, Baton Rouge is a jewel or perhaps better described as a pearl in an oyster. Thanks to the city’s talented musicians, food scene, and rich history, Baton Rouge is a hot spot for summer travel this year. The 5th Annual Soul Food Festival will kick off on May 14 and 15, with live music on the riverfront and a soul food cooking competition, serving up regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
A Must Do
A great day trip is downtown Baton Rouge. Visit the U.S.S. Kidd. The veteran battleship-turned-museum features naval history exhibits, ship models & memorials. Then head south on River Road to Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, constructed between 1847 and 1852, located on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. From the outside, the building has the appearance of a medieval fortress. The interior is stunning, highlighted by a beautiful display of stained glass in the main gallery. Don’t forget to grab a signature cocktail from Three Roll Estate up the road on St. Philips Street, one of the nation’s only single estate distilleries. Hungry? There are plenty of options, including a town favorite for 25 years: The Chimes near LSU. It’s known for its delicious southern cuisine and lively ambience.