The Great Escape: Renaissance Hotel & Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

Just minutes from premier shopping and amazing restaurants, the Renaissance Hotel is located in the heart of the city on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Guests can enjoy a resort style pool, luxurious accommodations in each room, and a fitness center. For the adventure seeker, head to nearby Bayou Fountain at Highland Road Park on Saturdays at 8 a.m. for PaddleBR. Launch a kayak or canoe onto Bayou Fountain, or head to Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center to explore the 103-acre nature conservation park.

A Must Do

Try the new menu at the Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the hotel. The Executive Chef, Jason Hebert, returned home to Baton Rouge after a decade of fine dining experience across the country. He is proud to present a new menu that celebrates the local area and offers a taste of the culinary journey he has experienced from his travels. Think modern Louisiana cuisine.