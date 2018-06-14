Renowned New Orleans collective Rebirth Brass Band is bringing its distinct blend of funk, jazz and soul to Varsity Theatre this Friday.

The group has been an absolute powerhouse in the realm of New Orleans brass, taking home a Grammy in 2012 for Best Regional Roots Music Album. Flea, the acclaimed bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, claimed that “there is not a band on Earth that is better” than Rebirth Brass Band after he joined the group for a jam session at New Orleans’ Maple Leaf in 2017.

The band’s accolades don’t end there. Former President Barack Obama, during a speech commemorating the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, expressed a desire to see Rebirth play once he left office.

The ensemble has also been featured in a number of major films and television series, including appearances in several installments of HBO’s Hurricane Katrina-focused drama Treme and CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans.

If you’re interested in seeing the legendary brass band perform, you’re in luck: Rebirth Brass Band is coming to Varsity Theatre Friday, June 15.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.