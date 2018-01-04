Jason Isbell, center, and his band the 400 Unit. Courtesy All Eyes Media

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell will be back in the Red Stick this Saturday, Jan. 6, for a concert with his band, The 400 Unit.

The show was originally scheduled for Sept. 26, but it was postponed due to a family matter.

Isbell is a former member of the alternative country band Drive-By Truckers but is well-known in the country music community for his work as a solo artist. Since going solo, he has found success with the alternative country genre, and he also dabbles in Americana and Southern rock.

Isbell and The 400 Unit have released three albums together. The most recent, The Nashville Sound, was released in June 2017. They will be joined in concert by special guest and folk rock artist James McMurtry.

The concert is 8 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Tickets start at $36.50 and may be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

