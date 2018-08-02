Is ball life? If your answer to this age-old existential question is “yes,” then lace up. This Saturday, you can compete in the inaugural Baton Rouge Hoop Fest to prove your balling prowess.

The festival is an all-day affair that includes a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, free food, music, giveaways and other community resources and information.

The event is hosted by TRUCE Baton Rouge, a community-focused nonprofit that is calling for an end to crime and violence in the Capital City. The organization is a spiritual successor to the city’s BRAVE program, which ended last year amid budgetary woes and controversies surrounding the allocation of funds. The two programs have the same goal: mitigating crime and violence in Baton Rouge while providing at-risk youths with opportunities for seeking a more productive lifestyle.

The Baton Rouge Hoop Fest kicks off Saturday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. If you and two friends want to show your support for TRUCE while attempting to dominate the court, register for free here.

The festival is at BREC’s Team Sportsplex at the Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road.