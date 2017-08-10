See Aaron Lewis at The Texas Club Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The former Staind singer first found his love of country music as a child. After his formal country debut in 2011 with the single “Country Boy,” Lewis received two Academy of Country Music nominations and two CMT nominations for the song and accompanying music video. While working on his solo work and going on tour supporting Staind’s seventh studio album, Lewis made time to record another album with legendary Grammy-winning producer James Stroud. Lewis continues his solo run with his latest album Sinner.

Concert attendees can expect to hear a mix of Lewis’s newer songs as well as some of their favorite Staind tunes like “It’s Been Awhile.”

The concert, a resceduled event after its June date was postponed, takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 9 p.m. Attendees must be at least 18 to enter. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. General admission tickets are $34.