Loudness War is performing at Spanish Moon with slounge and Druidian Pink Saturday, Aug. 5.

Baton-Rouge-based Loudness War, the self-proclaimed “fuzz-worshipping garage rock band,” headlines the night with members Quinn Tull, Stevie Spring, Matthew Urquhart and Ryan Welsh. Preview the band’s tunes on Bandcamp.

Opener Druidian Pink is a three-piece, psychedelic punk band from New Orleans. Check out their songs on Bandcamp. Slounge is a four-member Baton Rouge rock band. Listen to some of their tracks on Soundcloud.



Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road. Doors at 9 p.m., and tickets are $8.