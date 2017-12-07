Dance to the beat of the music while supporting the Baton Rouge creative community at three local music events this weekend.

Wumbo’s EP release party

Local space indie-pop, jazz rock group Wumbo will be holding a party tomorrow, Dec. 8, to commemorate the release of its first official EP. Wumbo will be joined in concert by _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life, along with Hal Lambert.

The band will have physical copies of the EP available for sale. The party is 8 p.m.-midnight at 858 Geranium St.

Warfair 2

On Saturday, Dec. 9, head to Mid City Ballroom for Warfair 2, which will feature a variety of musical performances, along with food trucks, carnival games, vendors, a raffle, live painting and face painting.

Loudness War, Hartle Road, CASUAL BURN, Catbamboo, Gools, Alex Abel X, Red Wagon, Loose Jack and The Widowers will perform. The all-ages show opens its doors at 2 p.m. and the performances begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, click here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 South Acadian Thruway.

End of Finals Freakout

Keeping the weekend going is End of Finals Freakout, an event Sunday, Dec. 10, featuring an eclectic group of musical performances and vendors.

HiGH, The Painted Hands, _thesmoothcat & The Ninth Life, Wimpsville, The Nocturnal Broadcast and Hydra Plane will be performing. Band merchandise will be available; attendees are encouraged to bring cash. Vendors include Brickyard Edibles, local fashion designer Madison Buratt and artist Jeffrey Livingston.

Cost of entry is $10 or $7 with a valid student ID.

The freakout will be held at the all-ages music venue 524 Studios, 524 North Foster St.