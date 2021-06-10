Get your tickets for The Best of 225 Experience before they sell out

We’re a few weeks away from unveiling this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners at The Best of 225 Experience.

At the brand-new foodie experience, we’ll reveal our July issue and tastings from eight local restaurants. It’s all happening June 29, 5:30-8 p.m., at the River Center Branch Library Downtown. Guests will get to appreciate sweeping downtown views from the fourth floor and rooftop terrace while enjoying live entertainment, cocktails and lots of food.

Tickets are $50 and available to those 21 and older. But attendance is limited, so reserve your space while you still can at 225batonrouge.com/225experience or on Eventbrite.