We’re still five months out from the start of LSU football season, but this Saturday, we can get a taste of what’s to come at the annual Spring Game.
The match will kick off at 5 p.m., but in typical LSU fashion, the revelry will start hours beforehand, with a block party slated to begin at 1 p.m.
The party will include a concert by Louisiana country band Vidalia and plenty of children’s activities including a dunking booth and inflatables. A variety of food and drinks will be available throughout the day.
At 3:30 p.m., the team will walk down Victory Hill and into Tiger Stadium.
The National L Club Spring Game will follow at 5 p.m.
After the game, stick around for an autograph session with the coaching staff and the team. The block party is free, as is admission into the game.
