We’re still five months out from the start of LSU football season, but this Saturday, we can get a taste of what’s to come at the annual Spring Game.

The match will kick off at 5 p.m., but in typical LSU fashion, the revelry will start hours beforehand, with a block party slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The party will include a concert by Louisiana country band Vidalia and plenty of children’s activities including a dunking booth and inflatables . A variety of food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

At 3:30 p.m., the team will walk down Victory Hill and into Tiger Stadium.

After the game, stick around for an autograph session with the coaching staff and the team. The block party is free, as is admission into the game.