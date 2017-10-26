Local nonprofit 10/31 Consortium continues to preserve Halloween traditions and folklore with multiple events starting today, Oct. 26, for its Fifolet Halloween Festival.

Read our story on today’s FifoCon Game Convention and Makers Showcase here. Below, we’ve highlighted two more events from the festival’s many options this weekend:

Search for booze and brains at the Zombie Pub Crawl Friday

Beginning at FifoCon, the zombie horde will make its way around downtown, stopping at places like Hotel Indigo and The Roux House. Each stop on the crawl will have a special drink just for the zombie participants.

Island Girl Bake Shop will provide dessert brains for the zombies to snack on. The best male and female zombies will receive free passes to The Resurrection II, to be held Saturday at The Station.

The Zombie Pub Crawl will begin at FifoCon, located in the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino Atrium, where you can get zombie makeup for $5.

Makeup applications will end at 7 p.m. Zombie check-in will end at 9 p.m.

You must be 21 to attend. Cost is $15 per person. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Parade around downtown in your best costume Saturday

It’s time for Rhythm and Boos—the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade will roll through the streets of downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

This year’s parade will celebrate music through the ages. Krewes, dancers and bands will entertain the crowd with dazzling costumes and candy throws.

Led by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, this is a “parade with a purpose.” Non-perishable food donations will be accepted from the crowd all along the route.

The parade will begin on Government Street and end on River Road. Take a look at the parade route map, or find out more info about the parade here.