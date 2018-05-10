Summer is on its way, but luckily for us, it hasn’t gotten too hot yet. This week, take advantage of the weather at three community garden events:

Learn from East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners tonight

Tonight, the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will visit the Central Regional Branch Library to give two gardening talks.

“Simply Yet Sophisticated Daisies and Complementing Perennials” will include tips on site selection, recommendations on perennials that complement daisies and information on the remarkable array of varieties available.

The second presentation, “Gardens: Made in the Shade,” will teach attendees about the many plant varieties that can thrive in part to full shade. The talk will also include tips on adding visual interest in shady areas.

The talks begin at 6 p.m. tonight, May 10, and wrap up around 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Central Regional Branch Library is at 11260 Joor Road.

Recognize the importance of pollination at National Public Gardens Day Friday

Celebrate National Public Gardens Day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens tomorrow, May 11.

The event aims to showcase the new Botanic Gardens’ new Pollinator Garden. Activities will be geared toward pollination and its impact on the environment.

City Gelato will be selling a special gelato made from Burden honey, and a floral arrangement will be raffled off.

National Public Gardens Day will be held 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 11. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be given a free pollinator plant to take home, while supplies last.

The Independence Botanical Gardens will open Saturday

The wait is over. This Saturday, May 12, is the grand opening of the Independence Botanical Gardens at BREC’s Independence Community Park.

BREC, the Botanical Garden Foundation and a host of volunteers have been working to renovate and expand the gardens, which now include a lawn garden, butterfly and parterre garden, granite millstone fountain, a promenade, walkways, pavilions and a playground.

The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a variety of activities, including garden tours, children’s story time, BREC on the Geaux, Mother’s Day crafts and live music. Refreshments will be provided by the Garden Café and City Gelato.

The Independence Botanic Gardens Grand Opening will be this Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The gardens are at 7505 Independence Blvd.