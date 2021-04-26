Get outside with the City Nature Challenge, shop woman-owned boutiques and more events in BR this week

Take part in the City Nature Challenge this weekend
The City Nature Challenge, from Friday, April 30, to Monday, May 3, is a competition that is all about exploring the wildlife of Baton Rouge and celebrating nature.
The goal is to see which city can identify the most wildlife diversity within its community, including wild plants, animals, bugs and more. Participants take pictures of what they see and upload them to a mobile app.
Sweet Baton Rouge will be hosting a Blooms and Bites Shop Hop on Sunday, May 2. For a small fee, you can shop a variety of woman-owned businesses, eat and be treated to gifts from these local businesses.
Stream two live short plays with LSU Theatre this weekend
LSU Theatre and Andy Jordan Productions will stream two live short plays Saturday, May 1, at 1:30 p.m. The plays by Vince LiCata, The Lilly Pod and The Lab Meeting, will be streamed live and then available after that until May 16.