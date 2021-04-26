×
Get outside with the City Nature Challenge, shop woman-owned boutiques and more events in BR this week

  • By Caroline Hebert

Take part in the City Nature Challenge this weekend

The City Nature Challenge, from Friday, April 30, to Monday, May 3, is a competition that is all about exploring the wildlife of Baton Rouge and celebrating nature.

The goal is to see which city can identify the most wildlife diversity within its community, including wild plants, animals, bugs and more. Participants take pictures of what they see and upload them to a mobile app.

For more information, click here.

Inaugural Blooms & Bites Shop Hop

Sweet Baton Rouge will be hosting a Blooms and Bites Shop Hop on Sunday, May 2. For a small fee, you can shop a variety of woman-owned businesses, eat and be treated to gifts from these local businesses.

For more information, click here.

Sweet Baton Rouge is at 1509 Government St.

Stream two live short plays with LSU Theatre this weekend

LSU Theatre and Andy Jordan Productions will stream two live short plays Saturday, May 1, at 1:30 p.m. The plays by Vince LiCata, The Lilly Pod and The Lab Meeting, will be streamed live and then available after that until May 16.

Find the shows and more information here.

Check out outdoor music at the West Baton Rouge Museum 

Enjoy local blues, pop, rock and music from the Blues After School program at the West Baton Rouge Museum on Sunday, May 2. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, masks and refreshments.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 North Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.

Celebrate The Texas Club’s 40th anniversary with CJ Solar

Baton Rouge native singer-songwriter CJ Solar is helping The Texas Club celebrate its 40th anniversary with a show Saturday, May 1.

Doors open at 7:45 p.m. and 100.7 The Tiger’s Abby Leigh gets the festivities going at 8:30 p.m. Get tickets to the show here.

The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.


