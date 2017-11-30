Baton Rouge is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Or at least it will tomorrow, Dec. 1, with several holiday events scheduled in and around North Boulevard Town Square.

At the Festival of Lights, you can enjoy one of Baton Rouge’s oldest traditions—the lighting of the Christmas tree. This year’s tree comes in at an impressive 35 feet.

The festival will also include fireworks, free ice skating, holiday performers, face painting, a balloon artist, stilt walkers, 10 tons of real snow at the snow village and the big man himself: Santa Claus. Festival of Lights will be 4-9 p.m.

Join Forum 35 for the Reindeer Run 5K and the 1-mile Jingle Bell Jog through downtown Baton Rouge. The race route is flat and perfect for beginners and veteran runners.

Runners are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, which will be donated to a child in the area. The jog will begin at 7 p.m. with the run following at 7:20 p.m. To register online, click here.

In-person registration is available 10 a.m.-6 pm. today at Orangetheory Fitness-Town Center and in Lafayette Park tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m.

At the Shaw Center, shop unique items from local artists at the LSU Museum of Art’s 13th Annual Holiday Trunk Show. With a variety of items including jewelry, glass, woodworks, photography and paintings, there’s sure to be something for everyone on your list.

LSU MOA will be offering free gift wrap and refreshments, along with 20 percent off your entire purchase. The Holiday Trunk Show will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

At the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, you can take in a planetarium showing of Let It Snow: A Holiday Music Journey. Afterwards, channel your creative side at the museum’s hands-on Holiday Ornament Workshop.

LASM will be hosting its festivities 5-8 p.m. Admission is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, otherwise regular admission prices apply.

At the Old Governor’s Mansion, Preserve Louisiana will be hosting readings of The Cajun Night Before Christmas 5-9 p.m.

At the Old State Capitol, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Senate Chamber 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pay them a visit and take a few photos, free of charge. There will also be holiday crafts and Christmas movies playing in the House Chamber.