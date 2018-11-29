What better way to celebrate the Christmas season than with a stroll through some beautiful holiday scenery?

At Baton Rouge Zoo‘s ZooLights, you, your friends and your family can trek down a mile-long trail through the zoo, taking in the sights of more than 50 illuminated sculptures depicting animals and traditional holiday displays.

You can expect to see massive displays of lions, tigers, elephants, alligators, snowmen, Santa and more, with some sculptures towering up to 30 feet in the air.

For this year’s ZooLights, the Baton Rouge Zoo has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you’ll get a 50% discount on the regular admission price.

There are also a few special events at this year’s celebration: a Coca-Cola Santa visit, ornament crafting, a safari Santa visit and more. Find details here.

ZooLights will take place every night, 5:30-8 p.m., Nov. 23-Dec. 30, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The zoo grounds close at 9 p.m. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.