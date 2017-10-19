With just under two weeks left until Halloween, Baton Rouge is ramping up the celebration. Here are three events to check out this week:

Corgis in costumes—Need we say more?

Come out to the BREC Burbank Dog Park this Saturday, Oct. 21, for the cutest thing you’ll see all week—dogs in costumes.

The Burbank Corgi Club invites corgi owners and admirers alike to their Halloween Corgi Costume Meet. Attendees should expect an evening full of corgis, community and costumes.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with group photos shortly after.

Club owners quickly learned that corgis can’t be expected to stay in costume for very long—shampoo will be available for the pups who decide to take a dip in the mud.

The Corgi Costume Meet will be held 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21, at 12400 Burbank Drive.

Learn about extra dimensions, extraterrestrials and more

Explore the spooky side of science at the 11th annual Spooky Spectrum event this Saturday night.

Held at the Highland Road Park Observatory, the free event will delve into the eerie side of aeronautics, physics and astronomy.

Through science demonstrations and stories, visitors can explore the possibility of extra dimensions and extraterrestrials while uncovering the reasons behind scary sky phenomena.

Spooky Spectrum is open to all ages. The event will be held 6-10 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21, at 13800 Highland Road.

Carve pumpkins, drink beer, eat delicious food

Combine your love of Halloween with your creative side at a Baton Rouge Drink & Draw pumpkin carving event next Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Drink & Draw is a monthly event series hoping to connect local creatives and, in turn, build meaningful connections and a stronger art community.

The event will be held at Corporate Brew & Draft. BouillaBabes will be on site with a food pop-up, and the bar will be offering a 20% discount on all regularly priced drinks.

Participants are encouraged to bring along their own pumpkins and carving tools.

Baton Rouge Drink & Draw is next Tuesday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m., at 2561 Citiplace Court, Suite 300.