The days of disco may be long gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t relive them every once in a while. This Saturday, The Radio Bar is inviting you to do just that at its Studio 54 Disco Night.

The event promises an all-night dance party celebrating the grooviest era of American history. Hosted by Julien Bass and featuring DJ Jarred Monson, expect to hear all of the disco staples, from Donna Summer to the Bee Gees. Chic disco attire is encouraged, so dust off your sequined dresses and bell-bottoms.

The Radio Bar’s disco night takes its name from the mythic ’70s nightclub and discotheque Studio 54. Famous for its illustrious celebrity guest lists, the club was frequented by a slew of pop-culture icons such as Andy Warhol, Elton John and Freddie Mercury. If you’re unfamiliar with Studio 54’s history and legacy, we’d highly recommend reading up on it.

Studio 54 Disco Night is Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The party is free to attend. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.