It’s getting funky at Varsity Theatre this Friday.

At Funkin’ with Friends, a concert event featuring the talents of The Michael Foster Project and DJ Marquis, you’ll be able to groove to the tunes of some of Baton Rouge’s top musical talent.

The Michael Foster Project is a jazz, funk and R&B ensemble headed by Michael Foster on the tuba, electric bass and upright bass. The collective’s other members fill out the band’s sound with percussion, saxophones, trombones, trumpets and flutes.

Foster began his music career in college, where he performed as a member of the locally renowned Human Jukebox while attending Southern University. Foster’s bandmates were also heavily involved in Southern’s music scene, and many of them were music teachers and band directors.

Listen to The Michael Foster Project’s music on ReverbNation here.

Funkin’ with Friends will take place at Varsity Theatre on Friday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.