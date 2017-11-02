She gave the world a window into humankind’s closest living relatives. Now, get an inside look into her life at a Manship Theatre film showing this Friday.

Using a trove of unseen footage, Jane gives viewers a glimpse into the work of Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost chimpanzee expert. The film tells the story of Goodall’s early explorations, her groundbreaking field work and the chimpanzees she’s spent more than 55 years studying.

Jane will also delve into Goodall’s relationship with her cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick.

An anthropologist, primatologist, ethologist and UN Messenger of Peace, Goodall is considered a trailblazer and one of the world’s most admired conservationists.

Jane will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $6.50 each and may be purchased here. Children are welcome.

The Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.