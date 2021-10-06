Get a free pink pumpkin today at Baton Rouge General’s pop-up pumpkin patches

It’s all part of the hospital’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign encouraging women to “protect their pumpkins” by scheduling an annual mammogram. One in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetimes, and a mammogram can detect breast cancer early.

“Breast cancer deaths have dropped dramatically in the past two decades, thanks to better treatment, greater awareness and more women getting mammograms,” said Dr. Everett Bonner, a surgical breast oncologist at Baton Rouge General, in a press release. “But, we can’t get complacent. Most women 40 and over need a mammogram every year, and we want to make it as easy as possible.”

The hospital first introduced the annual surprise pumpkin patch pop-ups in October 2018, though last year’s event was paused due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to bring back the pumpkin patches this year,” BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said in a press release, “as it is such an effective way to kick off our Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, engage with the community and have important conversations about breast cancer.”

Because the pink pumpkins are more than pretty Halloween decor. They might just save lives this fall.

POP OVER TO THE PATCHES WHERE

Mid City Campus | 3600 Florida Blvd.

Bluebonnet Campus | 8585 Picardy Ave.

Ascension Campus | 14105 Highway 73, Prairieville WHEN From sunrise to sunset Wednesday, Oct. 6, or until supplies last SCHEDULE YOUR MAMMOGRAM Attendees older than 40 are encouraged to make appointments, which are available at all three of Baton Rouge General‘s campuses and its imaging location on O’Neal Lane.

