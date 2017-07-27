Popcorn with a side of mimosas and bloody marys at Movie Tavern starting this weekend. Stock photo

Movie Tavern is hosting a Jazz & Blues Brunch every Sunday until Sept. 10.

The Juban Crossing location in Denham Springs will boast build-your-own drink stations with endless mimosa and bloody mary options in its restaurant/bar area. You can pour one mimosa for $5 or a bloody mary for $6. Or, $15 gets you bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. Movie Tavern’s breakfast options include dishes such as Bananas Foster French Toast and Southern Fried Chicken on Cheddar Biscuits.

No movie ticket purchase is required for entry. But if you are in a movie-going mood, get one anyway and check out new releases such as Dunkirk, Girls Trip and War for the Planet of the Apes. For a full list of showtimes, visit movietavern.com.

Each Jazz & Blues Brunch is 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (9998 Crossing Way).