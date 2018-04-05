Get up, up and away at the 14th annual Kite Fest Louisiane April 7-8

This weekend, kites of all shapes, sizes and colors will fill the skies of Port Allen at the 14th annual Kite Fest Louisiane.

The festival attracts kite-flying professionals and hobbyists from across the nation.

The event features a variety of family activities, including “just for fun” kite flying, kite design competitions, a children’s kite making workshop, indoor kite flying and extreme inflatables.

The festival will also feature live entertainment, including demonstrations by professional kite-flying teams, a performance by Classic Sounds by Jude and, on Saturday night, a firework show. Louisiana cuisine and beverages will be available for purchase.

Kite Fest Louisiane’ is this Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8. The festival will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. Neither pets nor ice chests are permitted, but attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Kite Fest Louisiane will be held at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex in Port Allen, on Highway 415 at Rosedale Road.