Looking to get active this weekend? Put your running shoes on and participate in the annual Baton Rouge Beach Half Marathon or the inaugural Tiger10K.

The Baton Rouge Beach Half Marathon returns this Saturday, Dec. 2, for its 24th year.

Runners will start at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, affectionately dubbed as “Baton Rouge Beach,” and pass through LSU’s campus, around the lakes and part of the historic Garden District before ending up back at Milford Wampold for the race’s end.

The half marathon is organized by local group Happy’s Running Club. The club meets each week—rain or shine—in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans. The Baton Rouge meeting/weekly run starts at Happy’s Irish Pub each Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Beach Half Marathon will be held 7:30-11:30 a.m. this Saturday. For more information, email Happy’s Running Club at [email protected]. Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

And if you’re still in the mood to run the next morning, show your Tiger pride this Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Tiger 10K, a race into Death Valley.

Tiger10K brings together “the pomp, circumstance and tradition” of an LSU home game and aims to give the entire LSU community—regardless of age or ability—the opportunity to make their mark on Tiger Stadium.

The race is a partnership between LSU Athletics, SportsBR and FRESHJUNKIE. A 5K race and a children’s one-mile fun run will also be offered.

The Tiger10K and 5K races will begin at 8 a.m. with the fun run to follow at 10:15 a.m. After the races, stick around for a tailgate party. The festivities will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

The races will begin at South Stadium Drive. Each runner will receive a finisher’s medal. For more information, click here.