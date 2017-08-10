On a warm and humid Thursday night, a blur of laughter, lights, wheels and music navigates the streets of downtown Baton Rouge. This is Geaux Ride, a guided biking tour of downtown led by natives Charles Daniel and Kirkland Pelichet, and it’s getting more locals on two wheels one ride at a time.

Mr. Roy is the purveyor of tunes, with a speaker strapped to the back of his bike and the sounds of Chance the Rapper’s verse in “I’m the One” spilling out. Dozens of riders have joined for tonight’s 11-mile ride, including a group in matching “birthday squad” T-shirts crowded around one woman whose shirt reads “birthday queen.” It’s common for groups to come take a ride to celebrate, Pelichet says—occasions ranging from birthdays to bachelorette parties to divorce celebrations.

The rides, which roll every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, began as a way to get more people active and comfortable biking around the city and quickly grew into a community event. It’s even expanded, with Geaux Ride leading rides in New Orleans and Zachary.

