At this time next week, we’ll be sitting around a table, feeling thankful for family, friends and a Thanksgiving feast. But before your meal, consider working off some of those holiday calories at the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot 5K.

The race, now in its 31st year, has become a Thanksgiving morning tradition for many local families. But it also serves as a fundraiser, having partnered with the March of Dimes, a foundation focused on preventing birth defects and infant mortality.

Interested runners can register for the 5K or the 1-mile fun run, which cost $35 and $25 respectively. Click here to register.

After registering, pick up your registration packets at Orange Theory Fitness Baton Rouge next Wednesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Orange Theory Fitness is at 2373 Towne Center Blvd., Suite 710.

The Baton Rouge Turkey Trot will begin at 7:30 a.m. next Thursday, Nov. 23, at the intersection of Convention Street and North Fourth Street.