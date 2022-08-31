Free museum Sunday, standup comedy and more family fun this weekend in Baton Rouge

Let your toddler get creative Thursday

Let your kids release their inner artist at the LSU Museum of Art’s first-ever Toddler Thursday program this Thursday, Sept. 1.

At this Toddler Thursday, students will learn about portraiture and how to capture their image in their art. After learning, students will be able to create their own portraits on paper plates to take home and display.

Toddler Thursdays will be held on the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St.

Have some family fun Friday

Come out to Tin Roof Brewing Company this Friday, Sept. 2, for a family-friendly night of fun.

Family Night at Tin Roof has something for everyone young and old to enjoy. Kiddos can play on bounce houses, get their faces painted and make balloon animals. Parents can get in on the fun too by trying out seasonal brews and Louisiana fare from The Blues Cafe Bar & Grill’s Food Truck.

Family Night is from 5-8 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Laugh with Ron White Saturday

Get ready for a night of laughs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel when Ron White (a.k.a. “Tater Salad”) takes the stage this Saturday, Sept. 3.

White has entertained crowds as a stand-up comedian for over 30 years. Known as a comedic storyteller, he’s sure to share some hilarious life stories.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased here. L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Enjoy free admission at select museums Sunday

End your week with a new adventure downtown during First Free Sunday this Sunday, Sept. 4.

Participating museums like LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation just outside downtown all provide free admission.

Bring the whole family to enjoy captivating historic exhibits and art installations all day.