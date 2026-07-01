Where to celebrate Independence Day in the Capital Region

This weekend’s Fourth of July festivities are bursting with fireworks, food trucks, music, parades and more in the Capital Region.

Starting on Friday, July 3, find a plethora of events popping up to commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday. Whether your preferred party includes sipping cocktails poolside or watching fireworks over the Mississippi River, there’s sure to be a local celebration that fits your taste.

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Friday, July 3

America’s 250th Birthday Celebration at the Crowne Plaza

The Crowne Plaza is taking advantage of the long Independence Day weekend and hosting a two-day pool party with live music, food and cocktail specials on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. Find more info on Facebook. The Crowne Plaza is located at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Kenilworth Neighborhood Independence Day Parade

Celebrate the Fourth of July the Louisiana way at the 54th Kenilworth Neighborhood Independence Day Parade, which rolls through the neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. on July 3. Find more information here.

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Victory Belles concert

The National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles are visiting Manship Theatre for a special patriotic performance starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 3. Tickets start at $30, and Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Red, white and burn fitness class

Head to Jazzercise of Baton Rouge in your red, white and blue attire for a free dance fitness class on July 3 at 9:30 a.m. Jazzercise is located at 4520 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

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Saturday, July 4

America 250 on the River

America 250 on the River is a free celebration that will take over Downtown Baton Rouge to commemorate this historic Independence Day with WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi and a free concert. The event will last from 2 to 9 p.m. at Repentance Park, located at 225 South River Rd.

Fourth of July Extravaganza at the Old State Capitol

Old State Capitol will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free games, crafts, karaoke and other family-friendly activities. Admission is free, and the Old State Capitol is located at 100 North Blvd.

Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at L’Auberge

There will be fireworks, food trucks, and a VIP rooftop pool party at L’Auberge Casino Hotel, located at 777 Labuberge Ave., on July 4. The event will last from 6 to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

Independence Day Concert at the library

Bring the whole family and set up your chairs to watch the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s free Independence Day Concert on the plaza of the Main Library at Goodwood. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

July Fourth celebration at the Market at Oasis

Shop from over 30 local vendors and listen to live music at the Market at Oasis’ July Fourth Celebration, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4. The market is located at 13827 Coursey Blvd.

Sunday, July 5

St. George’s America 250 celebration

St. George will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park on Sunday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event is free to attend.