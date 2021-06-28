Fourth of July celebrations, comedy festivals and more this week in Baton Rouge

Laugh out loud at a comedy festival in the River Center Saturday

Get ready for a night of side-busting comedy at the So You Got Jokes stand-up comedy event at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The show will feature comedians JJ Williamson, Rude Jude, DC Youngfly, Karlous Miller and Desi Banks. More information on the performers can be found here.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the arena at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. There are multiple ticket packages available for the event, which can be purchased on the day of the show at the box office or online here.

Turn up at Summerfest Sunday at the River Center

The hip-hop and R&B festival Summerfest will be coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center this weekend, featuring performances by Rod Wave, Moneybagg Yo, HD4President, DJ Chose, OBN JAY and Playboy XO.

The festival will be Sunday, July 4, 7-11 p.m., in the arena at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Tickets to the event can be purchased at the River Center box office or online here.

Plan for pirates, patriots, and fireworks on the river Sunday

The USS Kidd Veterans Museum is hosting a special Independence Day celebration this year titled “Pirates and Patriots: a Revolutionary Celebration.” The event includes live music, activities for children, and a wealth of vendors selling food, beverages, art and more.

There will also be a specialty VIP event in addition to the public celebration, the tickets for which are $50 each. Read more about the VIP event or purchase tickets here.

Following “Pirates and Patriots” will be the legendary Fourth of July riverfront fireworks show presented by WBRZ, which begins at 9 p.m.

