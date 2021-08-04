Mid City Micro-Con brings a world of comics and cosplay to Baton Rouge this weekend

The featured panel discussion will focus on creative worldbuilding as a means of exploring Black history in comics, and will be moderated by Rodneyna Hart, division director for the Louisiana State Museum system, who will be joined by a panel of local creators. This discussion comes as a collaboration between the library and the Capitol Park Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “The Negro Motorist Greenbook,” an installation of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Other presentations include a cosplay workshop, a discussion exploring the indie publishing industry and a presentation on how to turn one’s fandom into an entrepreneurial career.

Another key feature of the Micro-Con is the annual cosplay contest, in which participants will compete to see who can craft the best recreation of their favorite comic book characters. Anyone interested in participating in the contest can register here.

Masks and social distancing will be required at all times inside the library.

The fourth annual Micro-Con will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, noon-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 8, 2-5:30 p.m., at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. And, as a pregame to the Micro Con weekend, the library will host a comic book trivia night titled “Holy Trivia, Batman!” on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

Find more information about the Micro-Con schedule, panel speakers and more here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE