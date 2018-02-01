As Louisiana’s Capital City, Baton Rouge is chock-full of prospective young talent. This Saturday, Feb. 3, head to the Baton Rouge River Center Theater to enjoy a concert by 150 youth musicians.

The Louisiana Youth Orchestra II performance, organized by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, will feature performances by four ensemble groups: the Louisiana Junior String Ensemble, the Louisiana Junior Youth Orchestra, the Louisiana Youth Orchestra Percussion Ensemble and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra.

The musicians, who range in age from 6 to 21, will perform alongside solo pianist Alex Wei, who will play the third movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. They will also perform “Mars: The Bringer of War” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and highlights from Jurassic Park by John Williams.

The performance is 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Baton Rouge River Center Theater.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased here. The River Center Theater is at 220 St. Louis St. All ages are welcome.