Founders Fest postponed until the fall; kickoff event is still on for Wednesday

The inaugural Founders Fest, a two-day event originally scheduled for May 28 and 29, has been postponed until the fall.

Abbey Lovett, the festival’s organizer, tells Daily Report that she made the decision to pivot after hearing from a number of prospective sponsors, partners and attendees who were eager to get involved but unable to do so on such a quick turnaround. The event, which is aimed at celebrating and supporting entrepreneurs in Baton Rouge, was announced just last month.

While the full two-day event has been pushed back, a Founders Fest “kickoff” event is still slated for 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. That event will take place at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood and will feature a networking hour followed by a panel with local founders.

According to Lovett, Wednesday’s panel is intended to “start the conversation” about the gaps that need to be filled in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, paving the way for the full event this fall. Learn more about the kickoff event and register here.

Exact dates for the full event this fall have yet to be announced. Waitr and QiMana founder Chris Meaux’s “Napkin to Nasdaq” workshop, originally scheduled for the festival’s second day, has been postponed.

