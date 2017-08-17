Artwork in the new "Reflections" exhibit at LSU Museum of Art. Photo courtesy of the museum

Forward Arts, a multi-generational Baton Rouge-based arts collective, presents a collection of spoken word performances inspired by artwork on display at LSU Museum of Art‘s exhibit, “Reflections: African American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection,” tonight, Aug. 17. The performers will also offer up a selection from the group’s recent win at Brave New Voices.

Forward Arts is a collective comprised of youth, artists, and educators. The organization is dedicated to fostering personal and social transformation through arts instruction, literary education and youth development in southeastern Louisiana. For more information about Forward Arts, visit forwardarts.org.

Attendees will have time for a brief Q&A with the performers and Forward Arts teaching artists. Tonight’s event includes a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres. Attendance is $5 for LSUMOA members, students and faculty with ID, and $10 for nonmembers. The event is 6-8 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Art (100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor).