Food trucks, birding, The Wizard of Oz and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge opens its 77th season Thursday

This Thursday, Aug. 18, Theatre Baton Rouge will kick off a new season with a production of The Wizard of Oz.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program will be starring in the production. Come out and celebrate the theatre’s 77th season by watching Dorothy and friends make their way through Oz.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for children and students and $35 for adults. Purchase them here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

Sample food trucks Friday

Bring an appetite to Perkins Rowe this Friday, Aug. 19, for the Food Truck Roundup.

Delicious and popular food trucks will line the Rowe so you can sample a little something from each. There will also be live entertainment from Melissa Sings as she performs in Town Square. Food trucks on the roster include Caliente Mexican Craving, Ninja Snowballs, Caribbean Express and many more.

Food Truck Roundup is from 6-8 p.m. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Share stories and recipes Friday

Head over to Red Stick Reads this Friday, Aug. 19, for an evening with author Elizabeth M. Williams as she shares stories and talks about her cookbook Nana’s Creole Italian Table.

Williams will recount her family’s move from Sicily to New Orleans while she shares more family stories surrounding recipes in her book. All attendees are welcome to also share their favorite recipes and tales. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own wine.

This event will start at 6 p.m. There is no admission fee, but you should register to ensure your spot. Red Stick Reads is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Discover some winged friends Saturday

The monthly Birding at Burden event is this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.

There have been over 320 species of birds spotted around Burden and you can see some of them during this two-hour guided tour. Grab your binoculars and any other gear you may need for bird spotting and head to the Rural Life Museum to meet up with your guide. The guide will lead the group through different trails where the birds are known to frequent.

Birding at Burden is from 7-9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.