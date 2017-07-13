Glassell Gallery hosts the 16th Annual Summer Invitational Exhibition with an opening reception this Saturday, July 15.

Every year, LSU College of Art and Design reaches out to local artists to create original artwork based on that year’s unique theme. Past theme’s include “Dreamcatching,” “Into the Mystic” and “How High’s the Water, Mama?” Participating artists sculpt, paint, print, pot, weave, collage and photograph their interpretation of the theme. Their work is displayed at the LSU College of Art & Design’s Glassell Gallery at the Shaw Center downtown.

This year, more than 50 artists were encouraged to “follow the yellow brick road” and create works using the “Off to See the Wizard” theme. One artist will receive the Michael Crespo Prize for Excellence, sponsored by Libby Johnson.

The exhibition will be open until Aug. 13. The free opening reception is Saturday, July 15, 7-9 p.m, at Glassell Gallery at the Shaw Center for the Arts (100 Lafayette St).