1. Listen to Bleachers’ new album. If you’ve followed fun. or Steel Train or gotten into Lorde’s newest tracks, you already know and love Jack Antonoff. He’s finally releasing a new solo album under his stage name, Bleachers, and man, every track he’s put out ahead of its release has been a total bop. The full LP, Gone Now, debuts on Friday and is destined to be full of summer anthems.

2. Whip up some lemon ricotta pancakes. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’ve been thinking about lemon ricotta pancakes ever since Jaden Smith’s Twitter meltdown about them over the weekend. I know that’s probably a weird reason to be craving them, but honestly, what isn’t weird and surreal in this post-covfefe world? I’m digging this recipe from The Millennial Cook.

New recipe! These Lemon Ricotta Pancakes are so light and airy – the perfect tart and creamy breakfast treat 🍋🌸 Find the recipe on the blog! . . https://themillennialcook.com/2017/04/14/lemon-ricotta-pancakes/ A post shared by Hannah – The Millennial Cook (@themillennialcook) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

3. Watch Mommy Dead & Dearest on HBOGo. I haven’t stopped thinking about the BuzzFeed story on this case since I read it, and I haven’t stopped thinking about this HBO documentary since I watched it. Without giving away too many of the twists and turns, it’s the disturbing and fascinating story of a young, disabled girl and her overprotective mother whose secrets come out when she’s found brutally murdered in their home. It’s a mind-blowing psychological case study and a haunting story of true crime, and for us, it hits close to home, since the family involved hails from down the bayou in Cut Off, Louisiana.

4. Salvage old stuff into wall art. Nobody likes a naked wall, but we don’t all have tons of cash to spend on fancy wall art. The lifesavers over at Apartment Therapy have some suggestions of items you probably already have lying around your house or apartment that can make a lovely statement piece or gallery wall with a little imagination and some frames. Check out their article on “10 Things You’ve Never Thought About Framing (But Should!).” While you’re at it, follow Stadshem on Instagram for tons of Scandinavian interior design inspo.

Falkgatan 17 B | 2 rok, 66.0 kvm Härligt ljusinsläpp och solig balkong i rofyllt gårdsläge 📷 @fotografjonasberg #bagaregården A post shared by Hem med historia (@stadshem) on Apr 10, 2015 at 11:21pm PDT

5. Watch Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix special. The Daily Show correspondent and millennial comic of the moment—thanks to taking on the not enviable task of hosting this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner—has debuted his Netflix special, Homecoming King, and it is nothing short of incredible. It lands somewhere between standup and a TED Talk, with the most beautiful and impressive production I’ve ever seen in a comedy special. Minhaj manages to weave together a captivating, hilarious and poignant story of racism, forgiveness, high school rejection, courage, coming of age and the immigrant struggle in America through fragmented true stories of his own life. It’s a masterpiece.