Bluebell's new Bride's Cake flavor, which we got to sample at our office. 225 staff photo by Mark Clements

1. Try one of Bluebell’s new flavors. Just in time for peak wedding season, Bluebell has brought back the fan favorite Groom’s Cake flavor (chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate-coated strawberry hearts with swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing) and rolled out its brand-new Bride’s Cake (almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl). We got a chance to sample both at our office this week, and I’m pretty sure half of our staff went out and bought a tub of each to put in our freezers at home.

2. Feed your travel bug. Anyone who has had even the most passing of interactions with me in the past few months probably knows that I’m leaving on a 10-day trip to explore Norway in a few weeks (sorry, I promise I’ll stop bringing it up soon). I’ve been obsessively reading this blog called 68North by Cody Duncan, a man who spends his days hiking and photographing the stunning Lofoten Islands in the north of Norway, and it is truly some top-tier travel inspo. The photography is gorgeous, and the content is so useful.

View from camp tonight. #lofoten #Norway #visitnorway #travel #northernorway #68north #distantnorth #vindstad A post shared by Cody Duncan (@duncanimages) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

3. Challenge yourself with a thought-provoking longread. The Atlantic just posthumously published Pulitzer prize-winning writer Alex Tizon’s longform story on the woman his Filipino family kept as a slave for years as they settled in America. It’s a brutal, heartbreaking, beautiful read, and it’s touched off countless debates and conversation on its content. For some supplemental reading, check out The Atlantic‘s roundup of reader response and this collection of Twitter threads by Filipino readers when you’re done.

JUST POSTED: My Family’s Slave by Alex Tizon https://t.co/yB0qEhepay pic.twitter.com/cfF0Mri3sC — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 16, 2017

4. Serve up strawberry chamomile palomas. The paloma (a sparkling, tequila- and grapefruit-based cocktail) is an excellent option for weekend day-drinking, and this recipe is cool and refreshing while also giving you the chance to use up some of those end-of-season strawberries.

Jumping full force into Spring with this Strawberry Chamomile Paloma 🍓🍓bring on spring and cocktail Saturday! grab the recipe on the blog 🙃 #cocktailsaturday A post shared by Tieghan (@halfbakedharvest) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

5. Chill on the beach at Comite River Park. It’s easy to feel disconnected from nature when you live in the city, but Comite River Park is only about a 20-minute drive from the center of Baton Rouge, and it’s full of bike trails, forest paths and beaches. Bring your dog, your bike or a picnic and spend the day in the wilderness without straying too far from home.