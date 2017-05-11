Ceramic work by Osa Atoe, available at the Mid City Makers Market tomorrow. 225 file photo by Collin Richie

1. Visit the Mid City Makers Market. Mid City’s best makers will be setting up shop Friday, 6-10 p.m., at the corner of Government and Eugene streets as part of Hot Art, Cool Nights. Shop everything from handcrafted jewelry to carved wooden bowls to gorgeous African-inspired ceramics.

2. Try a grain-free grilled cheese. If you’re like me, grains make you feel bloated and gross, but you love everything else about them. I miss sandwiches, y’all. Thankfully, there are a few trusty grainless grilled cheese recipes out there, like this one made with a cauliflower crust, this one made with zucchini waffles and this one made with low-carb “cloud bread” (Spoiler: the cloud bread is mostly eggs.).

Zucchini Waffle Grilled Cheese Sandwiches are on the blog today! Combining fall vegetables with chilly weather comfort food. After spending the entire morning trying to fix my cable and internet issues, I need a bunch of these right now. #recipeontheblog #lowcarb http://kirbiecravings.com/2016/11/zucchini-waffle-grilled-cheese-sandwiches.html A post shared by Kirbie’s Cravings (@kirbiecravings) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

3. DIY your Mother’s Day gift. Take it a step up from macaroni picture frames and try potting a mini succulent garden for her. She won’t have to do much work to keep them alive—unlike all the work she had to do with you. Check out local shops such as Louisiana Nursery or Red Onion for your succulent shopping.

My latest succulent haul, arranged into a cute mini garden- on the blog today! #homeyohmy A post shared by Amy Kim | Homey Oh My (@homeyohmy) on Aug 14, 2014 at 5:35pm PDT

4. Find your brownie groove. Coming up with your signature brownie recipe is easier than you might think. All you have to do is start with a good, reliable base recipe and then make thoughtful substitutions and additions. For my own triple-chocolate-caramel-Nutella brownies, I started with this recipe but added my own additions. Try a raspberry or cheesecake swirl, throw in your fave chocolate candy, or crush up some ice cream cones and toss them in. Pro tip: If you want fudgier brownies, subtract an egg and replace it with a little bit of moisture—I use cold-brewed coffee.

Seems appropriate to introduce our Sweet and Salty Brownie revamp on #nationalcaramelday – rolling out in Red Hook now and in TriBeCa within a week… #bakednyc A post shared by Matt + Nato, Baked (@brooklynbaker) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

5. Make your own go-to summer baseball hat. Everybody’s into baseball hats this summer, so obviously you need a way to make yours different from the herd. Get one of these simple and cheap caps from Target, and customize it with some DIY embroidery or a Louisiana-inspired patch from Lafayette’s Parish Ink.