Welcome to a brand new feature in 225 online: five things to try this weekend. As part of our new Best of 225 This Week newsletter, each week one of us will be curating a top five of recipes, projects, reads, listens and other inspo for your weekend downtime. Here’s what we’re into right now.

1. Try out some artsy organization. I don’t need to tell you that starting a bullet journal is trendy, but I do have a helpful recommendation for making yours pop: illustrated headers. I’ve started using some of the designs featured in this blog post from Productive & Pretty while composing the itinerary for my summer travels, and it makes planning feel like less of a chore and your pages look more dynamic.



2. Make a strawberry rhubarb crumble. Strawberries and rhubarbs are both #freshtodeath right now, so obviously you need to make a dessert with them. Whip up a crumble from this recipe, and top with vanilla ice cream for the perfect antidote to sticky summer heat. Check with this weekend’s Red Stick Farmers Market to see if the last crops of local strawberries are still available.

Recipe testing one of my favorites today. 🍓💔🙌 #strawberryrhubarbcrumble #foodstyling #party A post shared by Sarah Anne Bargatze Richardson (@lajeunessedoree) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT



3. Buy some white sneakers for your summer wardrobe. I follow Madewell’s Instagram stories obsessively, so when they posted about all the chicks on their team wearing white sneakers with distressed jeans for summer, I instantly started shopping online for a pair of my own (remind you of anything?). Some of the faves I’ve found: these velcro Vans from Madewell, these Puma creepers designed by Rihanna and these platform sneakers from H&M.

New Creeps on the block!!! #THECREEPER In stores and Online NOW —> Puma.com A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

4. Start your summer 2017 playlist. It’s super important to start setting the tone for your summer now. As in, right now. It’s time to decide what songs will remind you of summer ’17 for the rest of your life. Some picks on my playlist include the below track from HAIM, “Only Songs” by The Wild Reeds, “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, “Lens” by Frank Ocean and (keep an open mind here) “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. You absolutely must watch the over-the-top music video for the latter.

5. Find your new go-to homemade tomato sauce. Few recipes are more versatile than a good from-scratch tomato sauce, useful for everything from pizza and pasta to dipping to, if we’re being honest, just eating with a spoon. This recipe from Simply Delicious is no frills, reliable and just looks so pretty.