1. Pick up something a little bit different for your cookout. Beyond burgers and hot dogs, there’s a lot of quality meat (and meatless options) to be grilled this Memorial Day. I’m currently salivating over Twine’s pesto veggie skewers, herbed drum, tuna skewers and portobello pizzas.
2. Mix up a pitcher of summer sangria. Few drinks are better crowd pleasers in the summer than ice cold sangria, so I’d recommend something full of summer fruit for your barbecue. Try a summer berry sangria, a margarita sangria or a white peach and rosé sangria.
3. Have the coolest float at the pool party. Novelty pool floats are the thing this summer—cactuses, pizza slices, doughnuts, you name it. My current fave is this luxurious cactus from Rodeo Boutique. Am I buying one just for the Instagrams? Maybe. Don’t judge me.
4. Make your dessert patriotic. Were you assigned the dessert course for your group’s cookout? Do you not have the time or patience to make something from scratch? No worries. Try something off this list of Memorial Day (technically 4th of July, but whatever) dessert hacks.
5. Add something fresh to your party playlist. I’ve mentioned the importance of a good summer playlist before, but party playlists are also crucial. Throw in some new releases to keep things fresh, like the last release from Francis & the Lights featuring Chance the Rapper, “May I Have This Dance.”
