1. Pick up something a little bit different for your cookout. Beyond burgers and hot dogs, there’s a lot of quality meat (and meatless options) to be grilled this Memorial Day. I’m currently salivating over Twine’s pesto veggie skewers, herbed drum, tuna skewers and portobello pizzas.

Tuna skewers are back! You know you need this! #candystick A post shared by Twine (@twine_br) on May 24, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

2. Mix up a pitcher of summer sangria. Few drinks are better crowd pleasers in the summer than ice cold sangria, so I’d recommend something full of summer fruit for your barbecue. Try a summer berry sangria, a margarita sangria or a white peach and rosé sangria.

A post shared by Olivia 🍴 Food Blogger (@oliviascuisine) on Jul 11, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

3. Have the coolest float at the pool party. Novelty pool floats are the thing this summer—cactuses, pizza slices, doughnuts, you name it. My current fave is this luxurious cactus from Rodeo Boutique. Am I buying one just for the Instagrams? Maybe. Don’t judge me.

@sunnylifeaustralia floats are almost gone! Get yours for the summer! Cactus float $60 #shoprodeo #summer #poolside A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique) on May 24, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

4. Make your dessert patriotic. Were you assigned the dessert course for your group’s cookout? Do you not have the time or patience to make something from scratch? No worries. Try something off this list of Memorial Day (technically 4th of July, but whatever) dessert hacks.

I’m upgrading store bought desserts and giving them all-American flair for the 4th, today on Freutcake! Go get the easy ideas. 🇺🇸 Link in profile. #4thofjuly #4thofjulyrecipes #desserthack A post shared by Leah Bergman / Freutcake® (@freutcake) on Jun 28, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

5. Add something fresh to your party playlist. I’ve mentioned the importance of a good summer playlist before, but party playlists are also crucial. Throw in some new releases to keep things fresh, like the last release from Francis & the Lights featuring Chance the Rapper, “May I Have This Dance.”

