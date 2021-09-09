Five things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Makers market, performing arts and more

Jam to local talents at La Divina Italian Cafe Friday night

La Divina Italian Cafe, known for its Italian bites and gelato, will host some local talent during its Original Music Gathering this Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 6 p.m.

These events, which run every Friday night, give local acts the opportunity to showcase their musical skills to an audience. Whether it’s spoken word or a local acoustic artist, every talent is sure to be unique. Find out more info here.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Meet some furry friends at Perkins Rowe Saturday

Come out to Perkins Rowe on Saturday, Sept. 11, to meet some four-legged friends from the Companion Animal Alliance. Pet adoptions will be held in the Great Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you don’t have space in your home to adopt a new pet, you can still support these animals by having a meal on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at California Pizza Kitchen inside Perkins Rowe. All you have to do is enjoy a slice or a pie, and 20% of your check will benefit Companion Animal Alliance.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Explore local goods at MidCity Makers Market

Local and regional artists will set up outside Circa 1857 this weekend for the September edition of MidCity Makers Market.

This month’s market will be collecting donations for Pointe Aux Chene, one of the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. Organizers are looking for donations of water, batteries and storage containers. Find more information here.



The market is Saturday, Sept. 11, 5-9 p.m., at 1857 Government St.

Catch some performing artists Sunday at the Old State Capitol

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol hosts a free, family-friendly performing arts event this Sunday. “Dreamland at the Old State Capitol” will feature Bayou Cirque jugglers, ball walkers, aerial artists and more.

The event is held in conjunction with the opening of the “Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland” exhibit, exploring the history of Coney Island and what it represents in American culture.

The event is Sunday, Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m., and the exhibit itself opens Friday, Sept. 10, at 100 North Blvd.

