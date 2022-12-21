First Look: A Cup of Joy Eatery & PlayYard lets the kids be kids, and the parents be adults

Gabby May is bringing a little “joy” to parents in Baton Rouge with her new coffee shop that doubles as a kid-friendly play area. A Cup of Joy Eatery & PlayYard opened quietly in November, but May hopes to have a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 21.

A Cup of Joy is a new spot that is every kid’s and parent’s dream. The business occupies two joining suites on Lee Drive. May says she knew she needed the extra space so her littlest customers could spread out and play, while parents can look on too, via the open concept design.

As the owner of a Prairieville preschool, May first looked in her hometown for a building, but ultimately found a shell of a space to build up her business here in Baton Rouge.

“My hope was that it could be for parents who were working or not working and for those who aren’t parents yet,” she says. “It’s kind of a spot where anyone can be welcome. I don’t have any children yet, but I would still want to hang out with friends here.”

Though it is a place suited for parents and children, May says she hopes groups will come for a relaxed hangout. From book clubs to mom groups, she sees A Cup of Joy as a place where kids can play and adults can socialize.

Inside the space, May describes the vibe as “relaxed.” In the first suite tables welcome both adults and children, along with cozy couches and a counter where visitors can order coffees, hot chocolate bombs, treats and more. Additionally, there are also racks of toddler clothes available for purchase.

The second suite is just for playtime, complete with toys, play sets and a padded floor for safety. The space is big enough for parents and caretakers to kick off their shoes and play along with their little ones. Though this area is suited for the kiddos, May says children are allowed to play anywhere at A Cup of Joy.

“There was a mom who came in and said that there are not many places where her daughter or son can crawl around and just go anywhere,” she says. “Obviously you can take them into stores or places with play areas, but they need somewhere where an infant or someone who can’t walk can be without a lot of dangerous stuff. (It’s) a need that we’re trying to fill.”

As for the drinks, May says she’s still getting acquainted with the coffee-making part of her venture. Since opening, she has mastered the iced latte and looks forward to having more specialty coffee drinks for adults and blended beverages for the little ones to enjoy, too.

A Cup of Joy is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May says hours may extend after the grand opening in January. The space is also available to be rented for birthday parties and other gatherings. A Cup of Joy is at 324 Lee Drive.