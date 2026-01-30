Final call: Get your nominations in for the Best of 225 Awards

It’s the final countdown. Only a few hours remain to make your write-in nominations for the 2026 Best of 225 Awards. The nomination form closes Saturday, Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Your nominations will determine which people and businesses end up on the final ballot. So, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards.

Nominations run through Saturday, Jan. 31. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

The final voting ballot will be revealed on Feb. 25. The people and businesses that received the most nominations in each category are the ones listed on the final ballot.

And don’t forget to campaign! Here are free downloadable social graphics.

Happy nominating!