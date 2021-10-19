The Fifolet Halloween Festival 2021 brings two weekends of costumes, candy and fun to Baton Rouge

Instead of the traditional float-filled parade downtown, which was canceled when the delta variant began surging in Louisiana late this summer, the Flip Flop “reverse” parade sees spectators “roll” instead of the krewe members. Attendees will ride through a designated route in their cars to catch a glimpse of characters in costumes, Halloween displays, dancers and more. The purpose of the parade is to provide children with a safe and fun way to get their Halloween candy. This year’s parade is next Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m., at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

“We call it a Flip Flop Parade because we are literally flip-flopping the experience for the spectators and the krewe,” Stein says. “Those who can’t go out to trick-or-treat come to our parade for a chance to get that experience and get candy. We want to be able to give them some kind of fun Halloween experience.”

Hoping for an even better turnout than last year’s successful reverse parade, 10/31 Consortium has doubled the number of candy bags so more guests can attend and get a sweet treat for Halloween.

You can also be a part of the fun by creating your own display for the parade. The cost to reserve a display space is $100, and more information can be found here.

The Ghostly Gala Halloween Ball this Saturday, Oct. 23, allows guests to dress up and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment as they come together for a good cause. The ball is from 8 p.m. until midnight at the Lod Cook Alumni Center on LSU’s campus.

The theme of the ball is “monster mash-up.” Guests are encouraged to mash together two wacky costumes to make one crazy creation. Come dressed up and ready to dance the night away. The musical guest for the night is Petty Betty, a Louisiana cover band.

Food will be catered by Unique Cuisine Catering (check out the menu here), and there will also be a cash bar. Tickets for the ball vary in price, from $40-$60 per person or $600 for a group table of 10. To find out more and to purchase tickets go to 10/31 Consortium’s website.

10/31 Consortium puts on all of its events to bring some Halloween cheer to children in the area, but it is more than a parade krewe; it’s a nonprofit made up of volunteers. Those who run the events or make donations are passionate about making Halloween special for all, whether that means providing trick-or-treat assistance to neighborhoods or free costumes and candy bags to children.

“Our whole mission is to give kids a safe and happy Halloween,” Stein says. “Our events help strengthen our local neighborhoods through community involvement.”

For more information about what 10/31 Consortium does and how you can help, check out its website.

