[Sponsored] Top 5 summer songs for your next road trip

So your bags are packed and your gas tank is full. Let’s get on the road and begin your well-deserved vacay. Every good road trip has to include a great summer playlist. We’ve listed some of our favorite must-hear tunes, so roll down the windows, turn up the volume, and hit the road! Click here to check out our insider’s guide to the greatest summer road trips and enter to win the Getaway Giveaway.

Life is a Highway: Rascal Flatts

Drivers License: Olivia Rodrigo

24K Magic: Bruno Mars

Rockstar: DaBaby

Mood: 24kGoldn