[Sponsored] Parenting in a pandemic: Food connects us

If you haven’t already figured it out, the best way to get the family together is to prepare a favorite meal. In the digital age, it’s almost impossible to capture the attention of your four-year-old, much less your teenagers. So how about instituting a device-free dinner, perhaps a Meatball Monday? If your family is vegan, you may introduce Tofu Taco Tuesday. You get the drift. The most important point is that you come together and put away the phones, iPads, Playstations, etc. During the pandemic, many families found that they were spending more quality time together. 225 and our partners created an ultimate survival guide for parents to highlight tips for learning, healthcare, and fun-filled safe family experiences.

