College counseling is good for the whole family, sponsored by Studyville

Sponsored by

Going to college is exciting, but it is a big transition that comes with stress for students and their families. Higher education is likely a family’s largest investment so there is a lot of pressure on everyone to make the right decision. In an ideal world, every student would receive individualized attention through this process, but statistics show that some students receive less than a couple hours of college admission advice from guidance counselors. Here in Baton Rouge, organizations like Studyville provide direct access to experts who can customize a roadmap for the student with practical steps to meet goals. Click here for details.