Festivals, Sunday in the Park and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Celebrate April Fool’s day at an edible book festival on Saturday

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting its second annual Edible Book Festival on Saturday, April 1.

Join this celebration of books, food and puns. Participants are asked to bring an edible representation of a book title to be displayed during the event and entered into its contest. Guests can vote for ​​Best in Show, Wittiest Wordplay, Least Appetizing and other categories during the event, and the lucky winners will be announced at 4 p.m. to receive their prize.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and all contestants must bring creations at 1 p.m. Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Learn about Louisiana agriculture on Saturday and Sunday

The LSU AgCenter is ending its AgMagic event with an invitation to the public on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

For the past week, March 27-31, school groups have been in and out of the Parker Coliseum learning all about the state’s agriculture from AgMagic’s interactive and educational environment. To close the event, the AgCenter is inviting the general public to experience it as well.

The event is free to attend and doors will be open 10 a.m-3 p.m. on both days. The Parker Coliseum is on LSU Avenue.

Celebrate the Zoo’s birthday this weekend

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting Zippity Zoo Fest on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

It’s the zoo’s 52nd birthday. This annual festival invites guests to learn about its zoo animals from its education department ambassadors, chat with the zookeepers to learn more about the animals’ day-to-day lives and enjoy free birthday cake (while supplies last). A featured children’s village will fill with food trucks, inflatables and more kid-friendly fun. Participants will also have a chance to contribute to animal conservation at the Baton Rouge Chapter of American Association of Zoo Keeper (AAZK) face painting booth.

Regular admission fees will apply; adult admission is $8.75 and admission for ages 2-12 is $5.75. Click here to get tickets in advance. The gates will be open 9:30 a.m-5 p.m. and it will close at 6 p.m both days. The zoo is at 3601 Thomas Rd.

Spend your Sunday in the park

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its first event of the 16th spring season Sunday in the Park on Sunday, April 2.

The community is welcomed to join this free, outdoor series that will feature Louisiana musicians every Sunday in April. This first event will showcase After8, a popular and high-energy cover band from the South. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for a comfortable afternoon. Visit here for a full list of the series performances.

All Sunday in the Park events are free, open to the public and from 2-5 p.m. It is at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St.

Easter egg hunt on Sunday

The West Baton Rouge Museum and the West Baton Rouge Parish Library are hosting an Easter Egg-stravaganza on Sunday, April 2.

All ages are invited to participate in crafts, art viewings, art making and Easter eggs hunts. Performances will be held by Oasis Jazz Band, Blues After School Band, and anyone with an acoustic instrument looking to join in on the jam. Guests will also have a chance to visit animals of the Barnyard Belle’s & Beaux’s petting zoo and meet the Easter bunny. Ravasio’s Italian Ice and Grammy’s Kettle Corn refreshments will be available for purchase on site, guests are just asked to bring easter egg baskets for the hunts.

The event is free and open to the public. It is from 2-3:30 p.m. on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.